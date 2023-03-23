A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

After finishing at $1.30 in the prior trading day, Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) closed at $1.25, down -3.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0750 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1719528 shares were traded. PRCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1750.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRCH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on March 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $4 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Ehrlichman Matt bought 184,093 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 235,234 led to the insider holds 10,694,304 shares of the business.

Park West Asset Management LLC bought 407,874 shares of PRCH for $940,965 on Jan 25. The 10% Owner now owns 12,267,707 shares after completing the transaction at $2.31 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Park West Asset Management LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 760,000 shares for $2.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,871,880 and bolstered with 11,859,833 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRCH has reached a high of $8.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5586, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2816.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.9M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 96.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.21M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRCH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.48M with a Short Ratio of 10.79M, compared to 12.01M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.42% and a Short% of Float of 17.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.44 and -$1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.79, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$1.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $66.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.28M to a low estimate of $64M. As of the current estimate, Porch Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $51.58M, an estimated increase of 28.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.22M, an increase of 12.20% less than the figure of $28.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $272.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $274.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $192.43M, up 42.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $331.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $385.01M and the low estimate is $292.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.