An average trading volume for Evergy Inc. (EVRG) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) closed at $57.55 in the last session, down -2.37% from day before closing price of $58.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1415026 shares were traded. EVRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.31.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVRG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on November 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $57 from $61 previously.

On November 23, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $64 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Bryant Kevin E. sold 22,500 shares for $59.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,345,689 led to the insider holds 32,993 shares of the business.

Lawrence Sandra AJ sold 400 shares of EVRG for $28,003 on Jun 03. The Director now owns 480 shares after completing the transaction at $70.01 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Lawrence Sandra AJ, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 400 shares for $69.98 each. As a result, the insider received 27,992 and left with 880 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Evergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVRG has reached a high of $73.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVRG traded on average about 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.85M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 229.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.03M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EVRG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 1.88M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 0.96%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EVRG is 2.45, which was 2.05 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.28. The current Payout Ratio is 69.90% for EVRG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 21, 1987 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.78 and $3.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.67. EPS for the following year is $3.66, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.72 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $893.09M. As of the current estimate, Evergy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.12B, an estimated decrease of -10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.23B, an increase of 0.90% over than the figure of -$10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.59B, down -2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.86B and the low estimate is $5.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.