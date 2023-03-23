An average trading volume for Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) closed at $5.86 in the last session, down -3.78% from day before closing price of $6.09. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1672035 shares were traded. MCRB stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MCRB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on July 23, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $7 from $24 previously.

Chardan Capital Markets Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Ege David S. sold 5,012 shares for $7.93 per share. The transaction valued at 39,745 led to the insider holds 46,734 shares of the business.

Nutritional Health LTP Fund Ge bought 8,738,243 shares of MCRB for $27,525,465 on Jul 05. The 10% Owner now owns 5,875,711 shares after completing the transaction at $3.15 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 103.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 65.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCRB has reached a high of $9.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MCRB traded on average about 864.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.34M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 125.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.29M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MCRB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.55M with a Short Ratio of 7.82M, compared to 6.81M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.26% and a Short% of Float of 7.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.21 and -$2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.98, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$2.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.1M to a low estimate of $1.5M. As of the current estimate, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.22M, an estimated decrease of -16.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.14M, an increase of 110.30% over than the figure of -$16.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCRB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.93M, down -92.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $152.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $287.6M and the low estimate is $20M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,323.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.