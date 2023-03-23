An overall feel about Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) closed at $37.45 down -3.15% from its previous closing price of $38.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 696475 shares were traded. ADNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.15.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Adient plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $57.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $41 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when DELGROSSO DOUGLAS G sold 17,980 shares for $45.04 per share. The transaction valued at 809,819 led to the insider holds 599,577 shares of the business.

Tiltmann Heather M sold 4,900 shares of ADNT for $220,598 on Mar 06. The EVP, CLO, CHRO & Secretary now owns 36,070 shares after completing the transaction at $45.02 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Smith Gregory Scott, who serves as the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 850 shares for $44.10 each. As a result, the insider received 37,485 and left with 12,734 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADNT has reached a high of $47.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADNT has traded an average of 911.41K shares per day and 934.52k over the past ten days. A total of 95.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.16M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADNT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.52M with a Short Ratio of 3.76M, compared to 3.96M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.74% and a Short% of Float of 6.50%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.45 and $1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.1. EPS for the following year is $4.23, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.4 and $3.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.76B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.85B to a low estimate of $3.62B. As of the current estimate, Adient plc’s year-ago sales were $3.51B, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.83B, an increase of 9.80% over than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.71B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.12B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.35B and the low estimate is $15.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.