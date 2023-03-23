An overall feel about Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Cerus Corporation’s stock clocked out at $2.80, down -6.98% from its previous closing price of $3.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1758031 shares were traded. CERS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CERS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $3.75.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Greenman William Mariner sold 60,480 shares for $2.80 per share. The transaction valued at 169,344 led to the insider holds 2,616,411 shares of the business.

Jayaraman Vivek K sold 25,356 shares of CERS for $70,997 on Mar 13. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 641,861 shares after completing the transaction at $2.80 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Benjamin Richard J, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 25,353 shares for $2.79 each. As a result, the insider received 70,781 and left with 346,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERS has reached a high of $5.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9790, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0061.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CERS traded 1.66M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 177.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.72M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CERS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.26M with a Short Ratio of 7.68M, compared to 5.62M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $45.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.43M to a low estimate of $42.5M. As of the current estimate, Cerus Corporation’s year-ago sales were $39.87M, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.5M, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CERS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $187.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $173.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.86M, up 32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $189.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $205M and the low estimate is $177M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.