An overall feel about Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) closed at $42.66 down -3.07% from its previous closing price of $44.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1119858 shares were traded. GBCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.38.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when COPHER RON J bought 2,578 shares for $38.74 per share. The transaction valued at 99,861 led to the insider holds 77,494 shares of the business.

Langel Craig A bought 5,000 shares of GBCI for $201,062 on Mar 10. The CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD now owns 86,457 shares after completing the transaction at $40.21 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Chesler Randall M, who serves as the PRESIDENT/CEO of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $39.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 97,975 and bolstered with 2,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Glacier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GBCI is 0.81, which has changed by -16.73% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -12.90% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GBCI has reached a high of $59.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GBCI has traded an average of 577.28K shares per day and 1.46M over the past ten days. A total of 110.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.26M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GBCI as of Feb 27, 2023 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 3.08M on Jan 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GBCI is 1.32, from 1.32 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.53. The current Payout Ratio is 48.20% for GBCI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 14, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $12.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.78 and $2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.64. EPS for the following year is $2.88, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.15 and $2.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $203.21M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $207.1M to a low estimate of $194.91M. As of the current estimate, Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $190.39M, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $206.98M, an increase of 4.00% less than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $211.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $195.22M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GBCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $858.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $792.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $836.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $810.01M, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $890.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $934.1M and the low estimate is $866.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.