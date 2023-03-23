An overall feel about Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Provident Financial Services Inc.’s stock clocked out at $19.46, down -4.33% from its previous closing price of $20.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694350 shares were traded. PFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PFS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 05, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $23 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Harding Matthew K. bought 1,000 shares for $20.48 per share. The transaction valued at 20,481 led to the insider holds 52,280 shares of the business.

LISTA GEORGE bought 1,500 shares of PFS for $30,928 on Mar 10. The Pres/CEO Prov Protection Plus now owns 5,241 shares after completing the transaction at $20.62 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, McNerney Robert, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $23.87 each. As a result, the insider received 59,682 and left with 8,713 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Provident’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFS has reached a high of $25.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PFS traded 480.88K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.52M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PFS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.44M, compared to 3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 5.70%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.92, PFS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.26.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.66 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.54. EPS for the following year is $2.76, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.88 and $2.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $112.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $113.09M to a low estimate of $111.4M. As of the current estimate, Provident Financial Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $94.53M, an estimated increase of 18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.63M, an increase of 51.40% over than the figure of $18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $204.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $111.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $745.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $623.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $678.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $469.41M, up 44.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $847.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $860.44M and the low estimate is $823.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.