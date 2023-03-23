Analysis of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI): Selected Notes

The closing price of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) was $45.61 for the day, down -1.23% from the previous closing price of $46.18. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 576020 shares were traded. ITCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ITCI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.60 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on August 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $49 from $64 previously.

On July 07, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $74.

On June 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.UBS initiated its Buy rating on June 14, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Mates Sharon sold 20,565 shares for $44.99 per share. The transaction valued at 925,275 led to the insider holds 1,130,309 shares of the business.

Durgam Suresh K. sold 7,344 shares of ITCI for $330,794 on Mar 13. The EVP, Chief Medical Officer now owns 23,104 shares after completing the transaction at $45.04 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Halstead Michael, who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 7,344 shares for $44.94 each. As a result, the insider received 330,007 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITCI has reached a high of $66.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.70.

Shares Statistics:

ITCI traded an average of 688.01K shares per day over the past three months and 687.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ITCI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 3.31M, compared to 2.99M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.74 and -$3.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.87. EPS for the following year is -$1.79, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$2.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.83M to a low estimate of $78.9M. As of the current estimate, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.67M, an estimated increase of 239.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.86M, an increase of 159.60% less than the figure of $239.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.12M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $259.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $241.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $249.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.8M, up 197.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $440.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $547.2M and the low estimate is $399.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 76.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.