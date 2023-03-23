Analysis of NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG): Selected Notes

NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) closed the day trading at $5.69 up 0.53% from the previous closing price of $5.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1045309 shares were traded. NG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.63.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 33.20 and its Current Ratio is at 33.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 19, 2017, B. Riley FBR Inc. started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.B. Riley FBR Inc. initiated its Buy rating on December 19, 2017, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Walsh Anthony P. sold 12,479 shares for $6.27 per share. The transaction valued at 78,243 led to the insider holds 41,751 shares of the business.

Ottewell David A. sold 71,186 shares of NG for $424,269 on Dec 07. The Vice President & CFO now owns 789,531 shares after completing the transaction at $5.96 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Ottewell David A., who serves as the Vice President & CFO of the company, sold 57,592 shares for $5.97 each. As a result, the insider received 343,824 and left with 789,531 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NG has reached a high of $8.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NG traded about 1.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NG traded about 1.38M shares per day. A total of 333.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.94M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.24M with a Short Ratio of 7.22M, compared to 8.23M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 5.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.14.