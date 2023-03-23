Analysis of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI): Selected Notes

The closing price of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) was $1.65 for the day, down -5.71% from the previous closing price of $1.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 707245 shares were traded. QSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QSI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 30.00 and its Current Ratio is at 30.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on October 20, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when LaPointe Christian bought 20,000 shares for $1.77 per share. The transaction valued at 35,400 led to the insider holds 247,693 shares of the business.

RAKIN KEVIN sold 89,000 shares of QSI for $191,234 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 1,801,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.15 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, LaPointe Christian, who serves as the General Counsel & Corp. Secr. of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $3.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 78,526 and bolstered with 227,693 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QSI has reached a high of $5.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0346, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6665.

Shares Statistics:

QSI traded an average of 711.90K shares per day over the past three months and 858.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.10M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.00% stake in the company. Shares short for QSI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.13M, compared to 3.63M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 4.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.81 and -$0.81.