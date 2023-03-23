Are American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, American Homes 4 Rent’s stock clocked out at $28.93, down -3.21% from its previous closing price of $29.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2489407 shares were traded. AMH stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 154.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on January 17, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On January 03, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $32.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $36.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Lau Christopher sold 22,896 shares for $30.16 per share. The transaction valued at 690,621 led to the insider holds 60,000 shares of the business.

Lau Christopher sold 13,281 shares of AMH for $401,397 on Mar 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 82,896 shares after completing the transaction at $30.22 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, BENHAM DOUGLAS N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,100 shares for $24.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 26,473 and bolstered with 26,051 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 59.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMH has reached a high of $43.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMH traded 2.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 353.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 307.57M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.74M with a Short Ratio of 11.61M, compared to 15.38M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.32% and a Short% of Float of 4.37%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, AMH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.99.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $383.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $399M to a low estimate of $336.8M. As of the current estimate, American Homes 4 Rent’s year-ago sales were $338.09M, an estimated increase of 13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $401.44M, an increase of 12.70% less than the figure of $13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $409M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $390.24M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.71B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.