Are Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Amyris Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.33, up 0.76% from its previous closing price of $1.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3294979 shares were traded. AMRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMRS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Kung Frank sold 200,000 shares for $3.50 per share. The transaction valued at 700,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Kung Frank sold 400,000 shares of AMRS for $1,440,000 on Sep 20. The Director now owns 36,488 shares after completing the transaction at $3.60 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Kung Frank, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,080,676 shares for $3.80 each. As a result, the insider received 4,106,569 and left with 109,460 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRS has reached a high of $5.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4354, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1562.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMRS traded 5.68M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 322.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 231.15M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 49.1M with a Short Ratio of 51.68M, compared to 47.43M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.51% and a Short% of Float of 19.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.92.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $104.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $120M to a low estimate of $93.2M. As of the current estimate, Amyris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.78M, an estimated increase of 60.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $103.65M, an increase of 79.60% over than the figure of $60.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $314M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $287.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $298.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $341.82M, down -12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $505.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $569M and the low estimate is $470M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.