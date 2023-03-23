Are analysts optimistic about Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s (NYSE:EBS) stock?

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) closed the day trading at $7.79 down -4.65% from the previous closing price of $8.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1053100 shares were traded. EBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.01.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EBS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $9 from $23 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Richard Ronald sold 1,912 shares for $11.94 per share. The transaction valued at 22,829 led to the insider holds 19,837 shares of the business.

Zoon Kathryn C sold 1,173 shares of EBS for $36,973 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 19,654 shares after completing the transaction at $31.52 per share. On May 24, another insider, Zoon Kathryn C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,996 shares for $35.53 each. As a result, the insider received 70,918 and left with 12,381 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBS has reached a high of $45.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EBS traded about 1.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EBS traded about 1.48M shares per day. A total of 49.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.81M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EBS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.62M with a Short Ratio of 5.56M, compared to 5.57M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.27% and a Short% of Float of 17.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was $4.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.49 and -$1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.84. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $297.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $318M to a low estimate of $270.4M. As of the current estimate, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $723.2M, an estimated decrease of -58.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $244.57M, a decrease of -20.50% over than the figure of -$58.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $262M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $229.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79B, down -39.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.26B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.