Are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.87, down -4.97% from its previous closing price of $3.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2819159 shares were traded. ATRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9150.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATRA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on July 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $3 from $8 previously.

On July 13, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $5.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Touchon Pascal sold 15,679 shares for $3.63 per share. The transaction valued at 56,868 led to the insider holds 750,728 shares of the business.

Koppikar Utpal sold 6,871 shares of ATRA for $24,921 on Mar 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 181,978 shares after completing the transaction at $3.63 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Dupont Jakob, who serves as the EVP, Head of R&D of the company, sold 5,074 shares for $3.63 each. As a result, the insider received 18,403 and left with 290,794 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATRA has reached a high of $10.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0620, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4082.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATRA traded 1.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 103.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.28M. Shares short for ATRA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.19M with a Short Ratio of 14.07M, compared to 13.01M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.79% and a Short% of Float of 15.16%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.89, while EPS last year was -$0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.59 and -$2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.23. EPS for the following year is -$1.85, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.41 and -$2.51.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $27.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $71M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.31M, an estimated increase of 274.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.57M, down -26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $81.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $179.9M and the low estimate is $11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.