Are Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) closed at $43.34 down -1.90% from its previous closing price of $44.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2362326 shares were traded. CPRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Capri Holdings Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on February 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $55 from $70 previously.

On December 20, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $65.

On March 15, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $55.Bernstein initiated its Mkt Perform rating on March 15, 2022, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Edwards Thomas Jr. bought 4,900 shares for $41.07 per share. The transaction valued at 201,243 led to the insider holds 127,319 shares of the business.

IDOL JOHN D bought 240,000 shares of CPRI for $9,976,236 on Mar 16. The Chairman & CEO now owns 1,967,545 shares after completing the transaction at $41.57 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Gibbons Judy, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,920 shares for $48.88 each. As a result, the insider received 240,483 and left with 24,620 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Capri’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPRI has reached a high of $69.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CPRI has traded an average of 2.65M shares per day and 3.96M over the past ten days. A total of 128.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.46M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CPRI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 4.65M, compared to 5.6M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.08 and $6.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.73. EPS for the following year is $7.09, with 22 analysts recommending between $7.59 and $6.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.29B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of the current estimate, Capri Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.49B, an estimated decrease of -13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.32B, a decrease of -2.90% over than the figure of -$13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.65B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.14B and the low estimate is $5.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.