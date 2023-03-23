Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) closed the day trading at $1.19 down -2.46% from the previous closing price of $1.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 711208 shares were traded. AZYO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AZYO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on November 02, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On November 02, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.

On November 02, 2020, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on November 02, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Englese Thomas sold 289 shares for $4.30 per share. The transaction valued at 1,243 led to the insider holds 17,917 shares of the business.

Colpman David bought 3,098 shares of AZYO for $12,082 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 3,098 shares after completing the transaction at $3.90 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Makes Brigid, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $3.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,300 and bolstered with 2,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZYO now has a Market Capitalization of 72.56M and an Enterprise Value of 92.21M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZYO has reached a high of $9.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1260, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8471.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AZYO traded about 90.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AZYO traded about 456.15k shares per day. A total of 13.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.67M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AZYO as of Feb 27, 2023 were 5.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 8.56k on Jan 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.03% and a Short% of Float of 0.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.66 and a low estimate of -$0.72, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.73 and -$2.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.73. EPS for the following year is -$1.97, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.65 and -$2.29.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $12.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.6M to a low estimate of $12.5M. As of the current estimate, Aziyo Biologics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.86M, an estimated increase of 15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.7M, an increase of 19.20% over than the figure of $15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZYO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.39M, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59.4M and the low estimate is $58.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.