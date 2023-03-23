Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $26.12 in the prior trading day, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) closed at $25.92, down -0.77%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1136377 shares were traded. BLMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLMN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 25, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On January 25, 2023, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when SMITH ELIZABETH A sold 64,295 shares for $27.89 per share. The transaction valued at 1,793,188 led to the insider holds 243,594 shares of the business.

GAINOR JOHN P JR sold 35,000 shares of BLMN for $951,300 on Feb 21. The Director now owns 16,500 shares after completing the transaction at $27.18 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, SMITH ELIZABETH A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 203,032 shares for $22.93 each. As a result, the insider received 4,655,019 and left with 243,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bloomin”s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLMN has reached a high of $28.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.79M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 87.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.85M. Shares short for BLMN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.69M with a Short Ratio of 10.17M, compared to 9.22M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.90% and a Short% of Float of 13.65%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BLMN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.52 and $2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.47. EPS for the following year is $2.7, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.23.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.12B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.14B to a low estimate of $1.11B. As of the current estimate, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.05B, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.21B, an increase of 5.70% less than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.12B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.8B and the low estimate is $4.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.