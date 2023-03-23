Considering Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $70.68 in the prior trading day, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) closed at $67.75, down -4.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1081409 shares were traded. CDAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.59.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CDAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 92.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on January 09, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

On October 31, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $64.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $73.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2022, with a $73 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Korngiebel Joseph B sold 6,188 shares for $71.69 per share. The transaction valued at 443,618 led to the insider holds 126,517 shares of the business.

Armstrong Christopher R sold 5,690 shares of CDAY for $407,916 on Mar 09. The EVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 122,238 shares after completing the transaction at $71.69 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Holdridge Stephen H., who serves as the President Customer&Revenue Ops of the company, sold 2,814 shares for $71.69 each. As a result, the insider received 201,736 and left with 70,532 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDAY has reached a high of $79.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 153.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.11M. Shares short for CDAY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.45M with a Short Ratio of 9.73M, compared to 12.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.09% and a Short% of Float of 12.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.76 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $2, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.12 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $485.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $485.63M to a low estimate of $484.19M. As of the current estimate, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $391.01M, an estimated increase of 24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $490.05M, an increase of 22.00% less than the figure of $24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $500.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $485.41M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.37B and the low estimate is $2.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.