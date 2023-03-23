Considering Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $4.62 in the prior trading day, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) closed at $4.52, down -2.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0450 from its previous closing price. On the day, 633919 shares were traded. LWLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5708.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LWLG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.90 and its Current Ratio is at 16.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when LEONBERGER FREDERICK J sold 31,000 shares for $7.07 per share. The transaction valued at 219,108 led to the insider holds 5,182 shares of the business.

Lebby Michael Stephen bought 1,000 shares of LWLG for $9,985 on Apr 12. The Chief Exec. Officer now owns 63,643 shares after completing the transaction at $9.98 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LWLG has reached a high of $13.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.7980, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.3716.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 713.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 772.85k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 112.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LWLG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 19.45M with a Short Ratio of 20.09M, compared to 19.15M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.24% and a Short% of Float of 17.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.