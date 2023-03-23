Crocs Inc. (CROX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) closed the day trading at $115.90 down -5.02% from the previous closing price of $122.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1162291 shares were traded. CROX stock price reached its highest trading level at $122.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.80.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CROX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when SMACH THOMAS J bought 3,000 shares for $113.15 per share. The transaction valued at 339,438 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

Rees Andrew sold 20,000 shares of CROX for $2,615,476 on Feb 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 119,748 shares after completing the transaction at $130.77 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Poole Michelle, who serves as the President of the company, sold 11,055 shares for $130.61 each. As a result, the insider received 1,443,908 and left with 134,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Crocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CROX has reached a high of $143.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CROX traded about 1.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CROX traded about 1.66M shares per day. A total of 61.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.06M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CROX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.4M with a Short Ratio of 6.48M, compared to 5.87M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.74% and a Short% of Float of 10.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.43 and a low estimate of $2.15, while EPS last year was $2.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.04, with high estimates of $2.5 and low estimates of $1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.7 and $10.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.54. EPS for the following year is $10.9, with 10 analysts recommending between $12.15 and $9.3.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $939.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $945M to a low estimate of $936.62M. As of the current estimate, Crocs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $586.63M, an estimated increase of 60.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $825.48M, an increase of 25.00% less than the figure of $60.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $872.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $714.06M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CROX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, up 53.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.12B and the low estimate is $3.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.