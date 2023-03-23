DNUT (Krispy Kreme Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $14.41 in the prior trading day, Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) closed at $15.31, up 6.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2137553 shares were traded. DNUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DNUT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on March 22, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $20 from $15 previously.

HSBC Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Tattersfield Michael J. bought 30,000 shares for $12.61 per share. The transaction valued at 378,225 led to the insider holds 2,834,623 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNUT has reached a high of $16.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 785.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 956.79k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 167.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.86M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DNUT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.34M with a Short Ratio of 9.70M, compared to 9.6M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.58% and a Short% of Float of 10.92%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DNUT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.14 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $394.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $399.3M to a low estimate of $389.1M. As of the current estimate, Krispy Kreme Inc.’s year-ago sales were $370.6M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $400.32M, an increase of 7.50% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $403.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $393M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNUT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.