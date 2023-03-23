How is Enzo Biochem Inc.’s (NYSE: ENZ) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) closed at $2.05 in the last session, up 0.49% from day before closing price of $2.04. In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 612873 shares were traded. ENZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ENZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on October 18, 2011, Reiterated its Mkt Outperform rating but revised its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

On September 23, 2009, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $14.

On September 13, 2007, Lazard Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Lazard Capital initiated its Buy rating on September 13, 2007, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Wolf James G. bought 5,000 shares for $1.29 per share. The transaction valued at 6,450 led to the insider holds 115,000 shares of the business.

Wolf James G. bought 5,000 shares of ENZ for $6,425 on Feb 13. The 10% owner until 2/13/2023 now owns 4,100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Wolf James G., who serves as the 10% owner until 2/13/2023 of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,450 and bolstered with 4,095,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENZ has reached a high of $3.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3794, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9645.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ENZ traded on average about 807.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.29M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.77M. Insiders hold about 9.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ENZ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 368.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 344.06k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.