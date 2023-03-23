I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY).

The price of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) closed at $3.94 in the last session, up 5.63% from day before closing price of $3.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1770 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5432917 shares were traded. HMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8200.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HMY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMY has reached a high of $5.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4696, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1772.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HMY traded on average about 4.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.83M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 616.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 434.47M. Insiders hold about 15.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HMY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.67M with a Short Ratio of 8.50M, compared to 9.28M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HMY is 0.04, which was 1.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 29.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.