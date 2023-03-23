I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in LivePerson Inc. (LPSN).

After finishing at $3.99 in the prior trading day, LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) closed at $4.09, up 2.51%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3274211 shares were traded. LPSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LPSN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on March 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $8 previously.

On March 16, 2023, ROTH MKM Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $6.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 16, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Collins John DeNeen sold 412 shares for $10.79 per share. The transaction valued at 4,445 led to the insider holds 216,543 shares of the business.

Osumi Norman M. sold 475 shares of LPSN for $11,334 on Apr 22. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 8,235 shares after completing the transaction at $23.86 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, Greenberg Monica L., who serves as the EVP, Policy & General Counsel of the company, sold 986 shares for $25.97 each. As a result, the insider received 25,606 and left with 34,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPSN has reached a high of $26.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.6328, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.9050.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.59M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 75.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.44M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LPSN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.38M with a Short Ratio of 4.56M, compared to 4.94M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.81% and a Short% of Float of 7.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was -$0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.28 and -$1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $107.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $108.41M to a low estimate of $107.41M. As of the current estimate, LivePerson Inc.’s year-ago sales were $130.2M, an estimated decrease of -17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.31M, a decrease of -19.80% less than the figure of -$17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $107.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $105.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $432.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $429.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $431.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $514.8M, down -16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $446.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $446.05M and the low estimate is $446.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.