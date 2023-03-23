I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR).

The price of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) closed at $54.50 in the last session, down -4.54% from day before closing price of $57.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1419774 shares were traded. REXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at REXR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 283.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on February 06, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

On October 13, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $64.

On June 21, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Peer Perform rating and target price of $63.Wolfe Research initiated its Peer Perform rating on June 21, 2022, with a $63 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Lanzer David E. sold 16,778 shares for $58.16 per share. The transaction valued at 975,891 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Schwimmer Howard sold 15,350 shares of REXR for $1,001,856 on Aug 01. The Co-CEO, Co-President now owns 52,720 shares after completing the transaction at $65.27 per share. On Jul 25, another insider, Schwimmer Howard, who serves as the Co-CEO, Co-President of the company, sold 16,402 shares for $62.15 each. As a result, the insider received 1,019,361 and left with 68,070 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rexford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REXR has reached a high of $84.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, REXR traded on average about 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.63M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 189.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.21M. Insiders hold about 0.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for REXR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.88M with a Short Ratio of 4.05M, compared to 9.74M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 3.30%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for REXR is 1.52, which was 0.88 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.76.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $1.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $186.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $192.67M to a low estimate of $177.1M. As of the current estimate, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $140.75M, an estimated increase of 32.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $196.89M, an increase of 32.20% over than the figure of $32.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $208.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $182.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REXR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $858.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $738.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $794.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $631.2M, up 25.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $873.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $931.2M and the low estimate is $815M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.