I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG).

The price of Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) closed at $104.31 in the last session, down -4.41% from day before closing price of $109.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1648722 shares were traded. SPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $108.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on June 30, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when SMITH J ALBERT JR bought 639 shares for $116.42 per share. The transaction valued at 74,392 led to the insider holds 59,477 shares of the business.

HORN KAREN N bought 510 shares of SPG for $59,374 on Dec 30. The Director now owns 33,528 shares after completing the transaction at $116.42 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, LEIBOWITZ REUBEN S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 468 shares for $116.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 54,485 and bolstered with 46,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Simon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPG has reached a high of $138.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPG traded on average about 1.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 326.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.32M with a Short Ratio of 5.62M, compared to 7.22M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.61%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SPG is 7.20, which was 6.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.94. The current Payout Ratio is 105.90% for SPG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1063:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $1.33, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.25 and $5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.06. EPS for the following year is $6.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.16 and $5.78.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.23B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $1.21B. As of the current estimate, Simon Property Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.21B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.23B, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.27B and the low estimate is $4.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.