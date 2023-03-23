I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC).

After finishing at $57.98 in the prior trading day, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) closed at $56.36, down -2.79%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1020434 shares were traded. THC stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of THC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On March 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $100.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $83 to $111.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Arnst Thomas W sold 1,600 shares for $60.07 per share. The transaction valued at 96,112 led to the insider holds 21,178 shares of the business.

Arnst Thomas W sold 825 shares of THC for $50,325 on Mar 06. The EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC now owns 22,778 shares after completing the transaction at $61.00 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Romo Tammy, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $60.95 each. As a result, the insider received 426,650 and left with 57,598 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tenet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THC has reached a high of $92.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.74M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 104.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.56M. Shares short for THC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.25M with a Short Ratio of 4.41M, compared to 4.38M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.34M, up 173.10% from the average estimate.