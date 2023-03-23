In spite of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XXII) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.81, down -6.82% from its previous closing price of $0.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0429 from its previous closing price. On the day, 848895 shares were traded. XXII stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8707 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8221.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XXII’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 15, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On March 08, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when ZERCHER MICHAEL sold 370,789 shares for $1.35 per share. The transaction valued at 500,565 led to the insider holds 904,938 shares of the business.

FRANZINO JOHN sold 20,324 shares of XXII for $34,443 on Jun 14. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 405,574 shares after completing the transaction at $1.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XXII has reached a high of $2.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9799, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2952.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XXII traded 1.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 215.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 209.69M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XXII as of Jan 12, 2023 were 15.97M with a Short Ratio of 18.31M, compared to 17.11M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.42% and a Short% of Float of 7.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $20.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.85M to a low estimate of $19.4M. As of the current estimate, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.96M, an estimated increase of 158.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.66M, an increase of 139.50% less than the figure of $158.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XXII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.95M, up 105.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $102.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $105.41M and the low estimate is $100.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.