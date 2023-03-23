In spite of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:GOOS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) closed at $18.19 down -2.47% from its previous closing price of $18.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1465081 shares were traded. GOOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on February 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $20 from $25 previously.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $59 to $35.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Canada’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOS has reached a high of $28.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GOOS has traded an average of 2.27M shares per day and 1.43M over the past ten days. A total of 105.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.80M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.44% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.45M with a Short Ratio of 16.22M, compared to 9.25M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.82% and a Short% of Float of 28.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $190.94M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $200.05M to a low estimate of $181.46M. As of the current estimate, Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $167.33M, an estimated increase of 14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $55.63M, an increase of 6.10% less than the figure of $14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53.02M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $887.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $868.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $878.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $823.82M, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $975.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $910.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.