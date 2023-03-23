In spite of Equinix Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EQIX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Equinix Inc.’s stock clocked out at $663.03, down -3.62% from its previous closing price of $687.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$24.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513236 shares were traded. EQIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $681.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $668.07.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EQIX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $886.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on December 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $811.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Meyers Charles J sold 2,859 shares for $688.24 per share. The transaction valued at 1,967,677 led to the insider holds 15,081 shares of the business.

TAYLOR KEITH D sold 1,358 shares of EQIX for $934,958 on Mar 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 24,177 shares after completing the transaction at $688.48 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, STROHMEYER KARL, who serves as the Chief Customer & Rev Officer of the company, sold 1,152 shares for $688.34 each. As a result, the insider received 792,970 and left with 23,247 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equinix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 86.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 64.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQIX has reached a high of $776.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $494.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 709.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 656.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EQIX traded 382.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 515.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 92.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.25M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EQIX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.51M, compared to 1.44M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 10.85, EQIX has a forward annual dividend rate of 13.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.75. The current Payout Ratio is 158.10% for EQIX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 30, 2002 when the company split stock in a 1:32 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.06, with high estimates of $2.31 and low estimates of $1.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.52 and $6.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.63. EPS for the following year is $9.64, with 20 analysts recommending between $20.63 and $7.18.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $1.87B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.88B to a low estimate of $1.85B. As of the current estimate, Equinix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.71B, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.91B, an increase of 10.20% over than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.89B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.64B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.8B and the low estimate is $7.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.