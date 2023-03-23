In spite of Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:GETY) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) closed at $3.95 up 7.05% from its previous closing price of $3.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611779 shares were traded. GETY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6200.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold 73,555 shares for $7.89 per share. The transaction valued at 580,555 led to the insider holds 64,523,168 shares of the business.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold 5,200 shares of GETY for $45,455 on Sep 20. The 10% Owner now owns 64,596,723 shares after completing the transaction at $8.74 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Neuberger Berman Group LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 131,618 shares for $8.50 each. As a result, the insider received 1,118,964 and left with 64,601,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GETY has reached a high of $37.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.7232, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.5668.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GETY has traded an average of 254.21K shares per day and 457.22k over the past ten days. A total of 396.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.29M. Insiders hold about 68.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GETY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 393.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 507.54k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $968.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $968.03M and the low estimate is $968.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.