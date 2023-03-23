In the case of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT), what’s next?

The closing price of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) was $192.12 for the day, down -3.06% from the previous closing price of $198.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1942875 shares were traded. AMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $196.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $193.82.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2023, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $254.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $215 to $245.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when DOLAN RAYMOND P sold 10,025 shares for $195.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,954,875 led to the insider holds 17,473 shares of the business.

THOMPSON SAMME L sold 1,739 shares of AMT for $380,128 on Feb 06. The Director now owns 22,099 shares after completing the transaction at $218.59 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Goel Sanjay, who serves as the EVP & President, Asia-Pacific of the company, bought 5 shares for $232.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,163 and bolstered with 9,592 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMT has reached a high of $282.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $178.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 210.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 228.59.

Shares Statistics:

AMT traded an average of 2.03M shares per day over the past three months and 2.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 465.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 464.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.98M, compared to 3.57M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.85%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.69, AMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.91.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.49 and $6.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.34. EPS for the following year is $4.53, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.95 and $3.69.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.71B to a low estimate of $2.65B. As of the current estimate, American Tower Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.45B, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.73B, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.69B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.36B, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.41B and the low estimate is $10.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.