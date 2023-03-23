In the case of MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), what’s next?

The closing price of MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) was $6.71 for the day, down -5.76% from the previous closing price of $7.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 622058 shares were traded. MGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.90.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MGNX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on November 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5.70 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Peters Jeffrey Stuart sold 5,372 shares for $6.03 per share. The transaction valued at 32,393 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BIOTECH TARGET N V bought 500,000 shares of MGNX for $2,532,600 on Feb 14. The 10% Owner now owns 9,579,963 shares after completing the transaction at $5.07 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, BIOTECH TARGET N V, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 150,000 shares for $5.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 794,925 and bolstered with 9,079,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGNX has reached a high of $10.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.84.

Shares Statistics:

MGNX traded an average of 701.95K shares per day over the past three months and 980.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.52M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MGNX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.43M, compared to 4.15M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.48% and a Short% of Float of 9.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.88. EPS for the following year is -$2.34, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.27 and -$3.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $135.44M to a low estimate of $13.7M. As of the current estimate, MacroGenics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.15M, an estimated increase of 395.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.45M, an increase of 246.40% less than the figure of $395.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.77M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $214.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.45M, up 99.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $124.69M and the low estimate is $17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -42.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.