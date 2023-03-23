In the case of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA), what’s next?

The closing price of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) was $39.07 for the day, down -4.82% from the previous closing price of $41.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1275105 shares were traded. NSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NSA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 100.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 02, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $62 to $45.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on November 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $42.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Nordhagen Arlen Dale bought 21,500 shares for $36.77 per share. The transaction valued at 790,555 led to the insider holds 4,086,351 shares of the business.

Nordhagen Arlen Dale bought 12,000 shares of NSA for $440,760 on Dec 16. The Executive Chairman now owns 4,098,351 shares after completing the transaction at $36.73 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Meisinger Chad LeRoy, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $39.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 992,750 and bolstered with 95,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NSA has reached a high of $67.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.16.

Shares Statistics:

NSA traded an average of 773.59K shares per day over the past three months and 945.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.92M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NSA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.47M, compared to 2.34M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.35, NSA has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.78.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.95 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $200.76M to a low estimate of $194M. As of the current estimate, National Storage Affiliates Trust’s year-ago sales were $173.59M, an estimated increase of 13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $195.7M, an increase of 12.20% less than the figure of $13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $195.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $195.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $772.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $747.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $754.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $585.67M, up 28.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $818.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $836M and the low estimate is $801.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.