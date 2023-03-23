Invest in Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) closed at $10.48 in the last session, down -3.94% from day before closing price of $10.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 597984 shares were traded. BRKL stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRKL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when NOWAK BOGDAN bought 25,000 shares for $10.70 per share. The transaction valued at 267,573 led to the insider holds 218,662 shares of the business.

NOWAK BOGDAN bought 25,000 shares of BRKL for $289,819 on Mar 09. The Director now owns 193,662 shares after completing the transaction at $11.59 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, NOWAK BOGDAN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $12.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 121,384 and bolstered with 168,662 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brookline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRKL has reached a high of $16.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.20.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRKL traded on average about 726.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.78M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRKL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.25M, compared to 2.76M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 3.39%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BRKL is 0.54, which was 0.47 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23. The current Payout Ratio is 36.50% for BRKL, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2187:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.47. EPS for the following year is $1.56, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.71 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $98.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $106.94M to a low estimate of $92.98M. As of the current estimate, Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $69.85M, an estimated increase of 40.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $96.02M, an increase of 33.60% less than the figure of $40.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.08M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRKL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $411M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $372.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $387.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $299.77M, up 29.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $399.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $422.48M and the low estimate is $377.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.