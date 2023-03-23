Invest in Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $0.65 in the prior trading day, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) closed at $0.63, down -3.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0099 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1408282 shares were traded. LIZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6849 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LIZI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 11, 2020, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lizhi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIZI has reached a high of $2.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9245, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8825.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 448.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 491.94k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.27M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LIZI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 131.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 154.91k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $71.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.6M to a low estimate of $75.6M. As of the current estimate, Lizhi Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.12M, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.8M, a decrease of -7.60% less than the figure of -$0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $85.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85.85M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $322.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $322.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $322.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $294.5M, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $329.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $329.31M and the low estimate is $329.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.