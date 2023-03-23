Investing in Eversource Energy (ES) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Eversource Energy’s stock clocked out at $73.52, down -1.87% from its previous closing price of $74.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2288989 shares were traded. ES stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ES’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $86 to $92.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on August 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $96.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when FORRY LINDA DORCENA sold 1,554 shares for $75.03 per share. The transaction valued at 116,594 led to the insider holds 8,252 shares of the business.

Williams Frederica M sold 1,943 shares of ES for $153,167 on Feb 16. The Trustee now owns 20,763 shares after completing the transaction at $78.83 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, VAN FAASEN WILLIAM C, who serves as the Trustee of the company, sold 1,943 shares for $81.08 each. As a result, the insider received 157,538 and left with 18,841 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eversource’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ES has reached a high of $94.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ES traded 1.71M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 348.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 347.02M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ES as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 4.02M, compared to 3.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.27, ES has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.70. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.78. The current Payout Ratio is 62.90% for ES, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.13 and $4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.1. EPS for the following year is $4.37, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.41 and $4.31.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $1.91B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.77B to a low estimate of $919.23M. As of the current estimate, Eversource Energy’s year-ago sales were $2.56B, an estimated decrease of -25.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.2B, a decrease of -7.80% over than the figure of -$25.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.88B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.94B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.68B and the low estimate is $9.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.