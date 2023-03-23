Investing in Under Armour Inc. (UA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) closed at $7.81 down -0.51% from its previous closing price of $7.85. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3771685 shares were traded. UA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Under Armour Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on November 28, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Rocker Tchernavia sold 69,823 shares for $9.32 per share. The transaction valued at 650,689 led to the insider holds 260,291 shares of the business.

Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of UA for $240,085 on May 31. The Director now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.60 per share. On May 27, another insider, Gibbs David W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $9.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 234,732 and bolstered with 25,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UA has reached a high of $16.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UA has traded an average of 2.94M shares per day and 4.7M over the past ten days. A total of 220.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.69M. Insiders hold about 16.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.35% stake in the company. Shares short for UA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.19M with a Short Ratio of 9.25M, compared to 11.47M on Dec 14, 2022.

