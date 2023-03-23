Investing in Welltower Inc. (WELL) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Welltower Inc.’s stock clocked out at $66.17, down -4.64% from its previous closing price of $69.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2457123 shares were traded. WELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.37.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WELL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 169.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on January 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $82 from $72 previously.

On November 21, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $72.

Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on November 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $75.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Welltower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 239.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 56.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WELL has reached a high of $99.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WELL traded 2.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 483.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 472.18M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.92% stake in the company. Shares short for WELL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.2M with a Short Ratio of 12.12M, compared to 11.24M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.44, WELL has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.32. The current Payout Ratio is 777.70% for WELL, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 03, 1985 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.06 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $1.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.45B. As of the current estimate, Welltower Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated increase of 15.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.55B, an increase of 11.00% less than the figure of $15.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.48B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.74B, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.71B and the low estimate is $6.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.