Is this a Prime Time To acquire Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) stock

The price of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) closed at $64.95 in the last session, down -3.45% from day before closing price of $67.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 763643 shares were traded. ADC stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 210.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 97.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $78.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $76 to $78.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Erlich Craig bought 4,898 shares for $16.25 per share. The transaction valued at 79,592 led to the insider holds 4,898 shares of the business.

RAKOLTA JOHN JR bought 11,000 shares of ADC for $785,180 on Dec 21. The Director now owns 268,816 shares after completing the transaction at $71.38 per share. On Apr 08, another insider, RAKOLTA JOHN JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 213 shares for $68.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,503 and bolstered with 213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Agree’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADC has reached a high of $80.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.83.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADC traded on average about 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 917.57k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 88.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.15M. Shares short for ADC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.15M with a Short Ratio of 5.37M, compared to 7.22M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.07% and a Short% of Float of 11.46%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ADC is 2.88, which was 2.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.69.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.84 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.81. EPS for the following year is $1.74, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $115.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $118.58M to a low estimate of $110.14M. As of the current estimate, Agree Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $91.41M, an estimated increase of 25.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.74M, an increase of 21.80% less than the figure of $25.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110.55M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $431.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $378.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $424.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $339.32M, up 25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $509.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $565.22M and the low estimate is $442.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.