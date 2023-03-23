Is this a Prime Time To acquire Asana Inc. (ASAN) stock

The price of Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) closed at $20.39 in the last session, down -5.34% from day before closing price of $21.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2580260 shares were traded. ASAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.64.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASAN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on March 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $21 from $18 previously.

On March 03, 2023, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on December 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when LACEY ELEANOR B sold 689 shares for $21.58 per share. The transaction valued at 14,869 led to the insider holds 166,621 shares of the business.

Wan Tim M sold 20,000 shares of ASAN for $426,200 on Mar 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 607,051 shares after completing the transaction at $21.31 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Wan Tim M, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,055 shares for $13.65 each. As a result, the insider received 69,001 and left with 607,051 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAN has reached a high of $47.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASAN traded on average about 3.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.58M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 204.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.89M. Insiders hold about 31.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ASAN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.98M with a Short Ratio of 14.05M, compared to 9.99M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.69% and a Short% of Float of 10.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.14 and -$1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$1.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $145.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $146.54M to a low estimate of $144.41M. As of the current estimate, Asana Inc.’s year-ago sales were $111.95M, an estimated increase of 29.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $149.97M, an increase of 24.30% less than the figure of $29.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $154.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $146.4M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $543.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $541.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $542.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $378.44M, up 43.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $649.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $705M and the low estimate is $626.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.