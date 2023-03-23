Is this a Prime Time To acquire Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) stock

After finishing at $84.23 in the prior trading day, Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) closed at $83.82, down -0.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2069262 shares were traded. BLDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.91.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLDR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 148.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on March 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $92 from $80 previously.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $93.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on August 18, 2022, with a $93 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when FARMER MICHAEL ALAN sold 3,350 shares for $65.95 per share. The transaction valued at 220,932 led to the insider holds 61,621 shares of the business.

Beckmann Jami sold 3,750 shares of BLDR for $257,250 on Aug 04. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 30,990 shares after completing the transaction at $68.60 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, SHERMAN FLOYD F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $55.09 each. As a result, the insider received 1,928,150 and left with 13,972 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Builders’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDR has reached a high of $90.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.51M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 145.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.47M. Shares short for BLDR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 4.06M, compared to 5.89M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 5.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.99 and a low estimate of $1.86, while EPS last year was $2.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.84 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.45 and $17.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.82. EPS for the following year is $5.91, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.47 and $3.44.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $4.26B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.78B to a low estimate of $4.02B. As of the current estimate, Builders FirstSource Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.63B, an estimated decrease of -8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.62B, a decrease of -36.30% less than the figure of -$8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.78B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.89B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.03B and the low estimate is $13.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -31.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.