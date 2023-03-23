Is this a Prime Time To acquire Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) stock

The price of Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) closed at $22.16 in the last session, down -5.10% from day before closing price of $23.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1026168 shares were traded. QTWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QTWO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on March 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $25 from $60 previously.

On January 31, 2023, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $32.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on November 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Seale R. H. sold 22,300 shares for $22.74 per share. The transaction valued at 507,102 led to the insider holds 560,154 shares of the business.

Flake Matthew P sold 55,523 shares of QTWO for $1,780,067 on Mar 06. The President and CEO now owns 504,769 shares after completing the transaction at $32.06 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Breeden John E, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 17,004 shares for $32.05 each. As a result, the insider received 544,978 and left with 195,843 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QTWO has reached a high of $65.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.82.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QTWO traded on average about 614.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.67M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.31M. Shares short for QTWO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 2.26M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.73 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $149.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $149.9M to a low estimate of $148.4M. As of the current estimate, Q2 Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $132.34M, an estimated increase of 12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $152.41M, an increase of 13.50% over than the figure of $12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $157M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $149.44M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QTWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $569.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $568.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $568.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $500.85M, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $646.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $651.3M and the low estimate is $644.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.