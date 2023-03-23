It’s a good day to be an Avangrid Inc. (AGR) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Avangrid Inc.’s stock clocked out at $37.88, down -2.35% from its previous closing price of $38.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526686 shares were traded. AGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.30.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AGR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on October 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $39 from $47 previously.

On June 27, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $40.

On June 09, 2022, Siebert Williams Shank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $57.Siebert Williams Shank initiated its Buy rating on June 09, 2022, with a $57 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Solomont Alan D bought 129 shares for $38.78 per share. The transaction valued at 5,003 led to the insider holds 9,490 shares of the business.

Solomont Alan D bought 119 shares of AGR for $4,998 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 9,361 shares after completing the transaction at $42.00 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Solomont Alan D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 117 shares for $43.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,070 and bolstered with 9,242 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avangrid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGR has reached a high of $51.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.81.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AGR traded 623.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 608.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 386.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.75M. Insiders hold about 81.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AGR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.02M with a Short Ratio of 4.70M, compared to 3.93M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.04% and a Short% of Float of 5.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.76, AGR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.63.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.36 and $2.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.31. EPS for the following year is $2.28, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.48 and $2.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.85B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.96B to a low estimate of $1.79B. As of the current estimate, Avangrid Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.93B, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.17B, an increase of 1.60% over than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.1B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.97B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.51B and the low estimate is $7.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.