It’s a good day to be an BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) shareholder

In the latest session, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) closed at $12.84 down -4.61% from its previous closing price of $13.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1668868 shares were traded. BBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 27, 2021, SVB Leerink reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $66 to $24.

Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 27, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $86 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Kumar Neil sold 120,000 shares for $10.96 per share. The transaction valued at 1,315,224 led to the insider holds 1,252,722 shares of the business.

STEPHENSON BRIAN C sold 62,692 shares of BBIO for $687,148 on Mar 03. The Secretary, Treasurer & CFO now owns 156,837 shares after completing the transaction at $10.96 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Kumar Neil, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 44,798 shares for $12.70 each. As a result, the insider received 569,073 and left with 4,813,197 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIO has reached a high of $19.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBIO has traded an average of 2.71M shares per day and 2.98M over the past ten days. A total of 149.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.05M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 18.65M with a Short Ratio of 16.75M, compared to 19M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.48% and a Short% of Float of 22.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.71 and a low estimate of -$1.14, while EPS last year was -$1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.85, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.05 and -$3.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.21. EPS for the following year is -$3.13, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.42 and -$3.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $101.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.72M, up 15.20% from the average estimate.