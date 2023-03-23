It’s a good day to be an PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) shareholder

In the latest session, PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) closed at $1.76 down -30.43% from its previous closing price of $2.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.7400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2195363 shares were traded. PXMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5097 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PaxMedica Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Weisman Howard J. sold 3,495 shares for $1.44 per share. The transaction valued at 5,033 led to the insider holds 541,633 shares of the business.

Rome Zachary sold 3,371 shares of PXMD for $4,854 on Mar 09. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 288,452 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Derby Michael, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 2,143 shares for $1.43 each. As a result, the insider received 3,064 and left with 324,430 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PXMD has reached a high of $10.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4142, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4286.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PXMD has traded an average of 1.25M shares per day and 4.34M over the past ten days. A total of 11.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.87M. Insiders hold about 76.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PXMD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 315.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 485.7k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 6.68%.