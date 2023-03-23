It’s a good day to be an Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) shareholder

In the latest session, Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) closed at $74.04 down -0.88% from its previous closing price of $74.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 822803 shares were traded. SIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Signet Jewelers Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on June 10, 2022, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $85 from $100 previously.

On November 01, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $140.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on October 13, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $82 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Edelman Oded sold 10,000 shares for $73.14 per share. The transaction valued at 731,405 led to the insider holds 55,398 shares of the business.

Drosos Virginia sold 10,000 shares of SIG for $736,183 on Feb 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 925,305 shares after completing the transaction at $73.62 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Drosos Virginia, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $75.88 each. As a result, the insider received 758,782 and left with 1,106,059 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Signet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIG has reached a high of $84.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SIG has traded an average of 669.36K shares per day and 1.22M over the past ten days. A total of 46.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.14M. Shares short for SIG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.98M, compared to 5.18M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.79% and a Short% of Float of 25.54%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SIG is 0.92, from 0.36 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%. The current Payout Ratio is 10.10% for SIG, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 10, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.76 and a low estimate of $5.02, while EPS last year was $5.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.72, with high estimates of $2.81 and low estimates of -$1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.01 and $11.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.71. EPS for the following year is $10.82, with 6 analysts recommending between $12.59 and $6.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.65B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.69B to a low estimate of $2.6B. As of the current estimate, Signet Jewelers Limited’s year-ago sales were $2.81B, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.81B, a decrease of -1.60% over than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.13B and the low estimate is $7.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.