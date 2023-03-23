It’s an appealing income play to consider Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

After finishing at $16.53 in the prior trading day, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) closed at $16.21, down -1.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1742023 shares were traded. CPRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15.50 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Elsbernd Brian sold 50,000 shares for $16.07 per share. The transaction valued at 803,450 led to the insider holds 138,076 shares of the business.

INGENITO GARY sold 5,918 shares of CPRX for $99,718 on Dec 06. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 30,802 shares after completing the transaction at $16.85 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Miller Steve, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $17.34 each. As a result, the insider received 346,740 and left with 553,791 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Catalyst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPRX has reached a high of $22.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 104.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.08M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CPRX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.63M with a Short Ratio of 10.37M, compared to 10.51M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.29% and a Short% of Float of 8.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.77 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $58.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $61M to a low estimate of $53.99M. As of the current estimate, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.31M, an estimated increase of 51.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.77M, an increase of 73.50% over than the figure of $51.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $86.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.95M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $214.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $207.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $211.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.83M, up 50.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $337.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $381.98M and the low estimate is $254.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 59.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.