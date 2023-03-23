It’s an appealing income play to consider CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)

The price of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) closed at $58.71 in the last session, down -2.07% from day before closing price of $59.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1787353 shares were traded. CMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CMS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 21, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $61 to $64.

Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $63.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Rich Brian F sold 4,000 shares for $61.72 per share. The transaction valued at 246,880 led to the insider holds 91,927 shares of the business.

Hofmeister Brandon J. sold 1,250 shares of CMS for $75,002 on Mar 13. The Senior Vice President now owns 62,881 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Hofmeister Brandon J., who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 1,250 shares for $60.00 each. As a result, the insider received 75,000 and left with 64,131 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CMS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMS has reached a high of $73.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.00.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CMS traded on average about 1.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 289.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 288.35M. Insiders hold about 0.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CMS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.28M with a Short Ratio of 6.78M, compared to 5.49M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.07%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CMS is 1.95, which was 1.66 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.72.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.47 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.12 and $3.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.11. EPS for the following year is $3.36, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.41 and $3.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.51B to a low estimate of $2.01B. As of the current estimate, CMS Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.37B, an estimated decrease of -8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B, a decrease of -11.40% less than the figure of -$8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.55B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.6B, down -4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.69B and the low estimate is $7.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.