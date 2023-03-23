It’s an appealing income play to consider Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV)

After finishing at $16.69 in the prior trading day, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) closed at $15.22, down -8.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 614905 shares were traded. VERV stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VERV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.00 and its Current Ratio is at 16.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on February 01, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On December 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $13.

On October 06, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $48.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on October 06, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Bellinger Andrew sold 865 shares for $22.95 per share. The transaction valued at 19,852 led to the insider holds 6,629 shares of the business.

Dorval Allison sold 554 shares of VERV for $12,243 on Nov 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 2,186 shares after completing the transaction at $22.10 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, GV 2017 GP, L.L.C., who serves as the Member of 10% Group of the company, sold 97,166 shares for $31.14 each. As a result, the insider received 3,025,611 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 508.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERV has reached a high of $43.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 713.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 946.48k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.52M. Shares short for VERV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.79M with a Short Ratio of 13.70M, compared to 10.96M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.77% and a Short% of Float of 38.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.71 and a low estimate of -$0.83, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.96 and -$3.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.02. EPS for the following year is -$3.07, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.77 and -$3.73.